Magnum (MGM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $210.00

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One Magnum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Magnum has a market capitalization of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.51 or 0.02605257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00201392 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047142 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 69.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Magnum Coin Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

