Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 356,688 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.90% of Main Street Capital worth $24,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $651,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $655,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $8,924,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jesse E. Morris bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,907.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,892.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $25,721.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,518,531.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $223,853. 5.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.44. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 53.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAIN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Securities raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

