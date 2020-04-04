Maincoin Tops One Day Volume of $2,346.00 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. Maincoin has a total market cap of $313,956.66 and $2,346.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maincoin has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One Maincoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00054361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000702 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.71 or 0.04574707 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00068934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037109 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014598 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009677 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003381 BTC.

About Maincoin

Maincoin (MNC) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,165,258 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money.

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

