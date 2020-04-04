Maker Trading 2.5% Higher This Week (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $314.70 million and $3.30 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can now be purchased for approximately $312.83 or 0.04569474 BTC on exchanges including CoinMex, Bibox, Kyber Network and GOPAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00068804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037001 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014595 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009698 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,949 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Switcheo Network, OasisDEX, Gate.io, CoinMex, BitMart, Bancor Network, DDEX, Ethfinex, IDEX, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Bibox, GOPAX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.