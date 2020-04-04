Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $17.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Malvern Bancorp an industry rank of 224 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MLVF shares. TheStreet lowered Malvern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Malvern Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 44,564 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,318 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,086 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,741 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. 61.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MLVF opened at $11.01 on Friday. Malvern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $90.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

