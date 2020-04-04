Man Group plc Acquires 20,590 Shares of Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,590 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.45% of Saul Centers worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 964,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,897,000 after acquiring an additional 27,044 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 561,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,635,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,974 shares during the period. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BFS shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $58.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Saul Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Saul Centers stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. Saul Centers Inc has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $58.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average is $49.43. The company has a market capitalization of $686.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

In other Saul Centers news, VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 2,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $149,324.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,608.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

