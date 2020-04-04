Man Group plc Acquires 34,215 Shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,691 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,215 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.16% of IBERIABANK worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in IBERIABANK by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after buying an additional 59,295 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in IBERIABANK by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in IBERIABANK by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in IBERIABANK by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in IBERIABANK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBKC opened at $32.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average of $69.10. IBERIABANK Corp has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $81.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). IBERIABANK had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $293.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. IBERIABANK’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. This is a boost from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBKC. BidaskClub cut IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.17.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $834,506.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,616.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

