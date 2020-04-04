Man Group plc Acquires New Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,000. Man Group plc owned 0.07% of Assurant at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Assurant by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 2,036.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Assurant from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Assurant stock opened at $98.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.30. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $142.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.14). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

