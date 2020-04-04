Man Group plc Boosts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Man Group plc raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 191.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,719 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,580 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in ANSYS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ANSYS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,298,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $218.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.03. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.25 and a 52 week high of $299.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $492.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.59 million. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.11.

In other news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,857,310.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,741,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $8,003,352 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

