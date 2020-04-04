Man Group plc Boosts Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 86.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,210 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 301,363 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.24% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7,967.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,197 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 51,550 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 271,221 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 182,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,814.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $898,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,565,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,009,530.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 240,000 shares of company stock worth $1,066,650 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $11.61.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.75 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 100.50% and a net margin of 14.71%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

