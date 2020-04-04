Man Group plc Buys 25,311 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,311 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.09% of Planet Fitness worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $36.96 on Friday. Planet Fitness Inc has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.97.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $191.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PLNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.85.

In other Planet Fitness news, CFO Dorvin D. Lively purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $907,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,831. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig R. Benson purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $1,586,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,710. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

