Man Group plc Decreases Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Man Group plc cut its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 75.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 65,831 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,025.2% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,752,000 after acquiring an additional 109,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,755,000 after acquiring an additional 346,723 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $295.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $397.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Loop Capital lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.90.

NYSE:CP opened at $212.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.43 and a 200-day moving average of $239.73. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $275.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

