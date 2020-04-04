Man Group plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,327 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 17,157 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.74.

Shares of PXD opened at $74.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.45%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

