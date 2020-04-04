Man Group plc Decreases Stock Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Man Group plc cut its stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Twilio by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Twilio by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 4,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $521,773.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $959,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,980 shares of company stock worth $15,272,439 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $80.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.43. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised Twilio to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

