Man Group plc Grows Position in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 114.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 97,353 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.24% of Natera worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Natera in the third quarter valued at about $4,829,000. HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in Natera by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 31,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Natera by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,749,000 after acquiring an additional 95,038 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,401,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,849 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,715.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 8,167 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $285,763.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,436.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,056 shares of company stock worth $5,694,813 in the last three months. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $27.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natera Inc has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.84 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 120.68% and a negative net margin of 41.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.