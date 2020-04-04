Man Group plc Grows Stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Man Group plc raised its stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,119 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.15% of Wintrust Financial worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTFC opened at $31.13 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $78.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.50.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.90.

In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.23 per share, with a total value of $29,718.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,648 shares in the company, valued at $357,123.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $187,492.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

