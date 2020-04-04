Man Group plc Has $5.32 Million Position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Man Group plc increased its position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,486 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.09% of Harley-Davidson worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 910.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOG. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

