Man Group plc Has $5.79 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Man Group plc lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100,760 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.38. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 976,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $45,309,924.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,229.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 980,532 shares of company stock worth $45,522,339 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

