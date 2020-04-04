Man Group plc Has $5.87 Million Holdings in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Man Group plc raised its position in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.20% of Power Integrations worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 765.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 39,871 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $703,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,258,000 after buying an additional 20,094 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,564,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,968,000 after buying an additional 34,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $122,871.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,649 shares in the company, valued at $6,499,907.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 34,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total transaction of $3,582,012.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,990 shares of company stock valued at $13,333,860 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $82.24 on Friday. Power Integrations Inc has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $111.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.32.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $114.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 42.70%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

