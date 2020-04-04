Man Group plc Has $5.98 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,989,626.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.46.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $135.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.12 and its 200 day moving average is $165.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

