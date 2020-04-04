Man Group plc Has $6.03 Million Position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 162,468 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.51% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 1,419.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE WDR opened at $10.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $737.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WDR shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Waddell & Reed Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

