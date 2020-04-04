Man Group plc Increases Holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 164.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,838 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,674,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 56,996 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 2,931.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 903,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,322,000 after purchasing an additional 873,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTR opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien Ltd has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $55.34.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nutrien from $49.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bernstein Bank downgraded Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nutrien to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.05.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

