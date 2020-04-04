Man Group plc Invests $5.55 Million in Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,370,686 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.58% of Northern Oil & Gas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.94.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.18 million.

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 801,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $481,127.40. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $7,150,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,749,742 shares of company stock valued at $16,698,459.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

