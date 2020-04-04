Man Group plc Makes New Investment in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 88,357 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.29% of Installed Building Products as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

IBP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

In other news, Director Vikas Verma acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.29 per share, with a total value of $865,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,940.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $5,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,141 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,436.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE IBP opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.60. Installed Building Products Inc has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $80.25.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $401.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.40 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.