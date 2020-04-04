Man Group plc Purchases 79,213 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Man Group plc grew its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,213 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.15% of Cinemark worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Cinemark by 1,139.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Cinemark by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Cinemark by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cinemark by 2,537.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell bought 74,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $1,935,076.00. Insiders acquired a total of 205,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,064 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. MKM Partners cut their target price on Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cinemark from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Cinemark from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Cinemark from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

CNK opened at $8.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $31.21. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $985.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.16%. This is a boost from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.34%.

Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

