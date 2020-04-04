Man Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $161.57 on Friday. EPAM Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $248.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

