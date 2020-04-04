Man Group plc Reduces Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 273,650 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Centurylink in the third quarter worth $1,247,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Centurylink by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,565,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,379,000 after acquiring an additional 738,152 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Centurylink in the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Centurylink by 3.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 830,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,091. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev acquired 30,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTL shares. Bank of America lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Centurylink from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

Shares of NYSE:CTL opened at $9.11 on Friday. Centurylink Inc has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

