Man Group plc Reduces Position in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,513 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 188,419 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 264,523 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 88,383 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the third quarter worth $328,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 97,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the period.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $12.00 on Friday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.1666 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMO. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Imperial Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.