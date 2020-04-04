Man Group plc Sells 182,779 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Man Group plc decreased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 182,779 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $552,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LW opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.92. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $96.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $937.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 342.27% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LW. Bank of America lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.