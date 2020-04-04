Man Group plc Sells 399,400 Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Man Group plc decreased its position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 399,400 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.19% of Retail Properties of America worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RPAI shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Compass Point downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

NYSE RPAI opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.33. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $120.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 61.11%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.