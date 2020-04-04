Man Group plc Sells 71,841 Shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Man Group plc lessened its position in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 71,841 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.14% of Globant worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 304,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,322,000 after buying an additional 228,166 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Globant by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,408,000 after purchasing an additional 157,075 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,384,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Globant by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,784,000 after purchasing an additional 80,707 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Globant by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 67,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 52,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $72.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.11. Globant SA has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $141.67.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $184.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.46 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Globant SA will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

