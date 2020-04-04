Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will post $153.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.38 million and the highest is $154.10 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $148.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year sales of $650.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $649.00 million to $652.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $697.69 million, with estimates ranging from $673.46 million to $709.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.58 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 58.03%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,109,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 783.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,219,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,682 shares in the last quarter.

MANH opened at $45.42 on Friday. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $90.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.24.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

