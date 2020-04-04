Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 93.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 292,003 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,387,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,951,368,000 after purchasing an additional 365,638 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,001,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,733 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,257,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,529,000 after acquiring an additional 193,632 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $421,784,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,368,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,447,000 after acquiring an additional 730,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.68.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

