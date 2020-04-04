Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,560,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.78.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $79.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $119.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

