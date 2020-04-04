Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Raymond James cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.78.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $79.90 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

