Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 78,679 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MASI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Masimo from to in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.06.

Masimo stock opened at $182.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.34. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $118.93 and a 52 week high of $187.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $247.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 8,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $1,428,254.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,254.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $1,319,690.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,348 shares of company stock valued at $18,820,712 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

