Master Contract Token (MCT) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $182,979.76 and $41,925.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.02124015 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014636 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00075585 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

