Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.2% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Command Bank increased its position in Mastercard by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,282,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,293 shares of company stock worth $127,328,828 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $237.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $240.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.01 and a 200-day moving average of $288.70. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.52.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

