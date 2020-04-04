MASTERNET Market Cap Reaches $3,936.95 (MASH)

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded 20% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One MASTERNET token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. MASTERNET has a total market capitalization of $3,936.95 and $243.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MASTERNET has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.68 or 0.02608136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00202621 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MASTERNET Profile

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH. The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MASTERNET is akasicglobal.io.

Buying and Selling MASTERNET

MASTERNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASTERNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASTERNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

