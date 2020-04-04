Matchpool Trading Up 8.6% Over Last Week (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. Matchpool has a total market capitalization of $134,716.90 and $274.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matchpool token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gatecoin, Liqui and Bittrex. Over the last week, Matchpool has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Matchpool alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.62 or 0.02612482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00202000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046920 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Matchpool

Matchpool’s genesis date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co. Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com.

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bittrex, Upbit, Gatecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matchpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matchpool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.