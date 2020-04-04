Matrix AI Network (MAN) Price Hits $0.0146 on Exchanges

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and $112,717.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 35.1% higher against the US dollar. One Matrix AI Network token can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, LBank, Kucoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Matrix AI Network alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00593835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015206 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007674 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Token Profile

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 642,176,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,028,857 tokens. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, LBank, IDEX, HitBTC, Gate.io, CoinEgg, Kucoin, Ethfinex and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matrix AI Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrix AI Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.