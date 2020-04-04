Max Property Group Price Tops $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, Max Property Group has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Max Property Group has a total market capitalization of $403,099.09 and approximately $153.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Max Property Group token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Max Property Group alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000499 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 63.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000227 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001811 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Max Property Group Token Profile

MPG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Max Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Max Property Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.