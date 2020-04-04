Maxcoin Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Bittylicious and YoBit. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $113,819.56 and approximately $36.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00999563 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00048035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00030035 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00174424 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007213 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00069270 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

Maxcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, YoBit and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.