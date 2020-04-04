Maxim Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NASDAQ SINT remained flat at $$0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. 607,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,274. Sintx Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $890,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 696.23% and a negative return on equity of 78.51%.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

