Maximine Coin (MXM) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.61 Million

Maximine Coin (CURRENCY:MXM) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Maximine Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $1,974.00 worth of Maximine Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maximine Coin token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and Rfinex. Over the last week, Maximine Coin has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maximine Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.71 or 0.02628319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00203240 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Maximine Coin Token Profile

Maximine Coin’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,649,000,000 tokens. Maximine Coin’s official Twitter account is @maximinecoin. The Reddit community for Maximine Coin is /r/maximine and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maximine Coin is maximine.io.

Buying and Selling Maximine Coin

Maximine Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and Rfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maximine Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maximine Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maximine Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maximine Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maximine Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.