MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $746.29 Million

Analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will report sales of $746.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MAXIMUS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $561.60 million and the highest is $845.77 million. MAXIMUS reported sales of $736.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MAXIMUS will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MAXIMUS.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMS. TheStreet downgraded MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $651,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAXIMUS stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. MAXIMUS has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $82.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.00.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

