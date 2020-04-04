MB8 Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $108.00 (MB8)

MB8 Coin (CURRENCY:MB8) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. MB8 Coin has a market cap of $1.23 million and $108.00 worth of MB8 Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MB8 Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges including WhiteBit and CoinExchange. In the last week, MB8 Coin has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00081647 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00058329 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000118 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MB8 Coin Profile

MB8 Coin (CRYPTO:MB8) is a coin. MB8 Coin’s total supply is 160,610,543 coins. MB8 Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MB8 Coin is mb8coin.io.

MB8 Coin Coin Trading

MB8 Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and WhiteBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MB8 Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MB8 Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MB8 Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

