MB8 Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $26.00 (MB8)

MB8 Coin (CURRENCY:MB8) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One MB8 Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges including WhiteBit and CoinExchange. MB8 Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $26.00 worth of MB8 Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MB8 Coin has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MB8 Coin alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00081541 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00058905 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000118 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About MB8 Coin

MB8 Coin (CRYPTO:MB8) is a coin. MB8 Coin’s total supply is 160,606,052 coins. MB8 Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. MB8 Coin’s official website is mb8coin.io.

MB8 Coin Coin Trading

MB8 Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WhiteBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MB8 Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MB8 Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MB8 Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MB8 Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MB8 Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.