Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 145.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,771 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.24% of Mdu Resources Group worth $14,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mdu Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,045,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 493,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,909,000 after buying an additional 90,967 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 313,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,836,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

NYSE:MDU opened at $20.21 on Friday. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.11%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.