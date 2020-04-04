MediBloc [ERC20] Market Capitalization Tops $12.75 Million (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.75 million and approximately $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Bittrex, Coinsuper and DEx.top.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00054200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.90 or 0.04501205 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00068969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037233 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014733 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009661 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003375 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Profile

MEDX is a token. It was first traded on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Gate.io, IDEX, Bittrex, Kryptono, DEx.top, CPDAX, Cashierest, Upbit and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

